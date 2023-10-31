Trucks.com Privacy Policy Effective Date: October 31, 2023

This Privacy Notice describes how Trucks.com ("our," "we") collects, uses, and shares personal information via our website at trucks.com, and our other sites and online services that post this Notice (our "Site"). Trucks.com provides consumers the ability to search vehicle inventories at local dealerships and connect with dealers directly. This Notice applies to users of and visitors to our Site ("Visitors"), as well as automotive dealerships to advertise on our Site ("Dealerships"). We use the information Visitors and Dealerships provide to operate our business, and for a variety of other purposes set forth below.

Below, we also describe choices we offer with respect to your information. This Privacy Notice does not apply to information that cannot be identified to any individual, household, or their devices, such as de- identified or anonymized information.

This Privacy Notice does not apply to third parties, including those that may be linked from or support advertising accessible from or through our Site. We are not responsible for other third parties' privacy practices or communications. You should contact these parties directly to understand their practices.

Information We Collect

To provide our Site, we may collect data by which you may be personally identified. We may also collect information about the devices and equipment you use to access our Site, including usage data.

We collect this information from a variety of sources, including:

Directly from you when you provide it to us.

Automatically as you utilize the Site.

From third parties, including analytics providers.

Information you provide. If you are a Visitor of our Site, we may collect information such as your first and last name, email, and phone number when you provide such information on our Site. We may collect and respond to communications from you. We may collect and access the content you provide to submit entries into our searchable truck database, including certain pre-selected features that interest you about what vehicles you search for (ex. type of truck, condition of truck, your budget, desired monthly payment, special features).

If you are a Dealership, we will collect contact information from your representative as necessary to set up your account, including name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. We may also collect information about your vehicle inventory.

Information we collect through automatic data collection technologies. We, and our service providers, may collect data regarding your use of our Site through cookies, web beacons, and other automatically collected information. This data may include your IP address, date and time you access our Site and the pages and content you access during your visit, websites that you link to or from, whether you receive or open an email or other communication from us, and the links you click on within those emails. We may also collect information from your mobile device or your computer about how you interact with our Site, including the date of the visit, the time of arrival and length of visit to the Site, the type of device used and the operating system on that device, browser type, a list of files downloaded or pages viewed, your IP address, and any errors encountered. This information helps us address customer support issues, provide you with a personalized experience, prevent fraudulent use of our services, and manage the Services we provide you, including gathering aggregated data about engagement.

Our Site collects hashed identifiers derived from email addresses for the purposes of cross-device tracking for targeted advertising.

Other parties may collect personally identifiable information about your online activities over time and across third-party websites when you use our Site. We do not control any personal information once collected by these parties. We do not respond to "do not track" signals or other mechanisms that provide consumers the ability to exercise choice regarding the collection of personally identifiable information about an individual consumer's online activities over time and across third-party websites or online services.

Information we collect from third party sources. We may collect information from advertisers, affiliates, promotional partners, and application providers. These and other third parties provide us information in connection with content, widgets, components, or other tools. These third parties may collect information from these source when you use our websites. The information third parties collect may be associated with your personal information or they may collect information about your online activities over time. They and we may use this information to provide you with interest-based advertising or other targeted content, and for other purposes (such as to better understand our Site's audience).

How We Use Information We Collect

We may use data we collect to operate our business and for a variety of purposes, including the following:

To provide our Site and its contents to Visitors and Dealerships, including to create and provide listing Dealership listing and advertisements for trucks and other vehicles.

To set up and manage your Dealership account.

To enable Visitors to interact with Dealerships through our Site.

To submit and transmit lead data to Dealerships when a Visitor chooses to do so.

To maintain, analyze, customize, and improve your experience on our Site.

To measure and analyze traffic and browsing activity on our Site.

To communicate with you about our services, to send promotional and marketing materials, and to provide you information that you request from us.

To provide customer and technical support.

To monitor and enforce our contracts, legal terms, acceptable use or other policies or similar terms.

To comply with law and satisfy our regulatory and compliance obligations. Additionally, to support compliance efforts on behalf of others and ourselves that support our provision of services to you.

To detect and prevent fraud and other prohibited, illicit or illegal activity, and to protect the rights and vital interests of you, others, and ourselves.

To address existing or anticipated disputes.

To otherwise operate our business, including support for transactions impacting our company as a whole (such as mergers, acquisitions, or asset purchases).

To fulfill any other purpose for which you provide your information to us.

For other purposes permitted by law, described to you when you provide your information or to which you consent.

As permitted by law, we may combine the information we gather about you in identifiable form, including information from third parties. We may use this information, for example, to improve and personalize our services, content and advertising. In some cases, our use of information may be limited by contractual terms we have entered into.

How We Secure Information

We are committed to maintaining measures to protect the security of your information. Of course, despite these measures, no network or system is ever entirely secure and we cannot guarantee the security of networks and systems that we operate or that are operated on our behalf.

How We Share Information

We may share your information with third parties as reasonable to operate our business, to provide the Services to you and others, as permitted or required by law, or as directed or authorized by you. For example:

Affiliated Companies. We may share some or all of your information with our parent companies, subsidiaries, joint ventures, or other companies under common control with us.

Dealership Leads and Requests. If you express interest in a listing of a vehicle for sale available on our Site and request to connect to a Dealership, we may share your request for more information with the particular Dealership, their agent or representative, or other Dealerships that may have matches that support your inquiry. The Dealership may use that information in accordance with their own privacy policies. You should contact the Dealership directly to understand their information practices.

Third Party Sharing. We work with third party parties to help us provide our Site and to support internal operations. These may hosting providers, security service providers, and others. In some cases, they may use your information subject to their own privacy policies and to comply with their own legal and regulatory obligations. We work with different types of third parties, presently including:

Professional Advisors, Law Enforcement and Regulators. We share your information with our professional advisors who provide legal, compliance, auditing, accounting, banking, consulting, or similar services, and with regulators, law enforcement, or government agencies to:

comply with our legal and regulatory obligations, including those compliance obligations of federal, state or local regulators;

protect our interests, property or legal rights, or those of our customers or third parties;

respond to a subpoena, court order, or similar law enforcement request, or when we believe in good faith that the disclosure of personal information is necessary to prevent physical harm or financial loss, to report suspected illegal activity, or to investigate violations of this Privacy Notice or other applicable terms; and

for other legal purposes, such as to enforce our terms and conditions, or to exercise or defend legal claims.

Corporate Transaction. In the event of a corporate transaction, we may share your personal information with companies or other entities in connection with, or during the negotiation of, any merger, sale of company stock or assets, financing, acquisition, restructuring, divestiture or dissolution of all or a portion of our business, or other similar event.

Other Disclosures. In addition to the above disclosures, we may disclose personal information in the event that we believe such disclosure is (i) necessary to provide our services or operate our business; (ii) in accordance with purposes we describe when you share it with us; (iii) permitted by law; or (iv) with your consent or at your direction.

If you are a Visitor on our Site, we may share your information with advertisers and other promotional partners, such as Dealerships, where we may provide aggregated reports and insights about the way you are interacting with their content.

We may disclose aggregated or deidentified information that does not identify any individual without restriction.

What Choices Do I Have?

Update personal information. If you are a Dealership with an active account on our Site, you can update certain information that you have provided by logging in to your account. As permitted by law, we may not accommodate a request to change information if we believe the change would violate any law or legal requirement, cause the information to be incorrect, or prevent the provision of our Site.

Marketing communications. You may receive marketing communications from Trucks.com. You may opt out of receiving marketing emails by following the unsubscribe link in each email. Please note that you may continue to receive non-marketing emails from us after you opt-out. Please note that we do not control communications from others, including those you may choose to interact with via our Site, such as Dealerships. You should contact them to understand your communication choices with respect to their communications to you.

We use your information for our marketing purposes. Our advertising Partner, NextRoll, Inc., performs a hash of your email address in order to serve targeted advertising to other devices connected to you (via cross-device tracking). For more information, please see NextRoll's Privacy Notice. If you are a website visitor from California, please see the California Residents section of NextRoll's Service Privacy Notice.

Cookies. You have a number of choices regarding certain cookies. Most web browsers automatically accept cookies, but you may modify your browser's setting to notify you of cookie placement or decline cookies. If you choose to decline third party cookies, certain features of our website may not function properly or at all as a result. If you are viewing our Site on your mobile device, you can limit ad tracking or resetting the advertiser identifier through the privacy settings on your mobile device.

Opting-Out. Our partners, such as NextRoll, may use non-cookie technologies that may not be impacted by browser settings that block cookies. Your browser may not permit you to block such technologies. You can use the following third party tools to decline the collection and use of information for the purpose of serving you certain interest based advertising:

We provide a cookie management tool that permits you to set cookie and tracking preferences. Please note that these preferences may be limited to the device or computer you used to access our Site when setting such preferences. You can use our cookie manager here:

We may update this Privacy Notice from time to time in order to provide clarification or notice of changes to our practices. If we make changes, we will revise the Effective Date at the top of this Privacy Notice. Changes to this Privacy Notice will be effective once they are posted unless otherwise indicated. We may choose to notify you by email to the email address in our records.