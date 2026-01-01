Dealership technology partner.

Trucks.com Subscription$799/Month
Upfront pricing, no tricks, cancel anytime.
AI Driven Auto Marketplace
Offering a guided search experience tailored to people's vehicle needs. Replacing the traditional, chaotic, and outdated auto shopping process.
Business Listings Accuracy & Reviews
100% hands free responses to positive & negative reviews.
+ 50 more
*2025 $799 monthly. Please contact your Trucks.com expert for more details. Trucks.com reserves the right to change or modify its offerings & duration of its offerings at any time.
Not Just Another Website...
ASmarter ChoiceFor Dealers
Why we created an auto shopping experience where anyone can shop
like an enthusiast, even if they aren't one.
What that means forinbound buyersand yourdealership's inventory.
A Solution Built ToEngageConsumers
Trucks.com is designed from the first page to address common complaints with online auto marketplaces and celebrate the customer journey. Converting users into qualified buyers.
Designed to feel as light, efficient, and user-friendly as a native app.
ENTHUSIAST MODE™
Grid View Results
Vehicle Display Pages
A New Way ToSearch
Introducing Enthusiast Mode™, a new method of search that matches users to your new & used inventory.
With Enthusiast Mode™, your potential customers will experience an engaging shopping journey that prioritizes relevant results. By asking a series of personalized questions, Trucks.com analyzes responses and generates personalized results that match them to the perfect vehicle.
ElevatedResults
Trucks.com is powered by an intuitive UI designed to inform searchers and highlight vehicles that match each user's unique preferences. Promoting your dealership's inventory to targeted consumers with marketable predetermined interests.
Trucks.com's Grid View Results are the culmination of these principles:
- No intrusive banner ads, chat bots, or dead end call-to-actions.
- Attribute matched results that connects searchers to inventory that's aligned with their Enthusiast Mode results.
- Responsive, Mobile First UI that enables users to efficiently filter, search, and discover relevant vehicles
- Exclusive visibility features for qualifying dealerships, including aged inventory promotion.
An ExcitingDestination
Trucks.com features Vehicle Specific Landing Pages (VSLPs) that convert searchers into qualified buyers that are excited to learn more about the selected vehicle. The final stop in a consumer's journey before they're transferred to your CRM.
- Dynamic specifications powered by AI technology that prioritize attributes the searcher identified as key desires for their vehicle.
- Advanced Call-to-Actions for Trade-Ins and various financing options.
- Exclusive benefits for qualifying dealerships, including visitor retargeting for paid media on social media destinations.
Ready to Get More Leads
Activate Your Inventory Now!