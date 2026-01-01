Dealership FAQ
Can't find the answer you're looking for?
Reach out to our customer support team.
Trucks.com is a new online marketplace for trucks, vans, and SUVs that's scheduled to launch in Early Access later this year to select dealerships.
Early Access is exclusively available to our Partner Members, who will also have access to discounted pricing, premier placement for aged inventory, unlimited access to future updates, and more.
Enthusiast Mode™ is Trucks.com's proprietary method of search that matches your inventory to in-market consumers based off their interest-profile. Our lifestyle-centric customer journey allows consumers to find their dream vehicle with ease and consider inventory that wasnvt on their short-list.
The Partner Membership is an exclusive offer for dealerships that want to secure their spot on Trucks.com with discounted lifetime pricing, access to exclusive features like premier placement for aged inventory, and unlimited inventory listings. You can sign up atwww.trucks.com/dealership.
Dealerships that secure their Partner Membership before December 31st, 2025 will be grandfathered into discounted pricing at $499/month, which includes all tech and AI service and subscriptions. If the dealership decides to wait until after December 31st, 2025, our standard launch membership is currently forecasted to cost between $1,900 and $3,000 a month and is subject to change.
Trucks.com has been built from the ground up to address the two biggest qualms dealers told us they have with traditional online marketplaces. Low Quality Leads & Expensive, Nonsensical Fees. Trucks.com will feature a consumer journey powered by machine learning technology to ensure higher quality leads that are primed to purchase.
We're building an experience without all the noise and nonsense that consumers have grown to despise. No annoying ads, outdated methods of search, or aggressive chatbots. Our goal is to get consumers excited as we match them to their dream vehicle
We've found that consumers are more likely to disengage from the buyer's journey once confronted with common bloat and negative tropes associated with the automotive industry. We want consumers & enthusiasts alike to associate their future vehicle with a fun, easy-to-navigate experience where they feel in control. Resulting in qualified leads that are excited to purchase.
Yes, if preferred, consumers can opt-in to search via Year/Make/Model, Categories, and Keywords.