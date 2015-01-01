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AI-Automated Posting for Auto Manufacturers

Get your Dealers in front of a larger audience where local customers are already spending time:

Facebook

Facebook

Google Business Profile

Google Business Profile

LinkedIn

LinkedIn

TikTok

TikTok

Instagram

Instagram

X

X

How It Works

Smart, Scalable, & Strategic for Dealer Markets

Sign Up

Get started in minutes by signing up at Trucks.com.

We Handle Dealer Onboarding

Our team takes care of everything so you can focus on your business.

Dealers Receive Content Within 1 Week

Content begins being automatically posted to their social media platforms within 1 week.

Measurable Results With AI-Powered Content Distribution

Dealers that use our organic social syndication see:

Increased Traffic

to Dealer websites and showrooms

5-10x

Greater Organic Reach

50-80%

Dealer Participation

Consistent Dealer Visibility

Across Local Markets

Social Media Calculator

Receive a custom report of what social media will do for your manufacturer.