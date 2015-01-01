Get your Dealers in front of a larger audience where local customers are already spending time:
Google Business Profile
TikTok
X
Smart, Scalable, & Strategic for Dealer Markets
Sign Up
Get started in minutes by signing up at Trucks.com.
We Handle Dealer Onboarding
Our team takes care of everything so you can focus on your business.
Dealers Receive Content Within 1 Week
Content begins being automatically posted to their social media platforms within 1 week.
Dealers that use our organic social syndication see:
Increased Traffic
to Dealer websites and showrooms
5-10x
Greater Organic Reach
50-80%
Dealer Participation
Consistent Dealer Visibility
Across Local Markets
Receive a custom report of what social media will do for your manufacturer.