COMBINING THE 3 TRADITIONAL SEARCH MODES
The Problem: Consumer searches results to specific make/model or category.
No more searching only by
1. Year, Make and Model
2. Keyword
3. Category
REMOVING ALL THE NOISE FROM THE PLACES CONSUMERS SHOP FOR VEHICLES
The Problem: The Auto Marketplace is filled with Ads, Broken Filters, Poor Mobile Experiences, Inaccurate information, Chatbots, Gimmicks
Where are people going to shop for vehicles?
1. Dealership Websites
2. Automotive Classifields
3. Social Media Sites
4. Online Marketplaces
Introducing
ENTHUSIAST MODETM
Offering a guided search experience tailored to people's vehicle needs, aiming to replace the traditional, chaotic, and outdated auto shopping process.
“I'm looking to buy a boat and I need a Truck that can tow 3,500 - 5,000 lbs”
My Enthusiast Mode Selections:
See Live Search
“I'm a mom of two and I carpool after school. I'm looking for a midsize SUV with a third row”
My Enthusiast Mode Selections:
See Live Search
“I want an affordable sports car between $35,000 - $40,000”
My Enthusiast Mode Selections:
See Live Search
“I like to hit the trails on the weekend, but I only know of the Jeep Wrangler. What are some other off roading vehicles?”
My Enthusiast Mode Selections:
See Live Search