Combining The 3 Traditional Search Modes

noise distractions icon

Removing the noise and distractions

enthusiast mode icon

Introducing Enthusiast ModeTM

The Problem: Consumer searches results to specific make/model or category.

No more searching only by

1. Year, Make and Model

2. Keyword

3. Category

The Problem: The Auto Marketplace is filled with Ads, Broken Filters, Poor Mobile Experiences, Inaccurate information, Chatbots, Gimmicks

Where are people going to shop for vehicles?

1. Dealership Websites

2. Automotive Classifields

3. Social Media Sites

4. Online Marketplaces

Offering a guided search experience tailored to people's vehicle needs, aiming to replace the traditional, chaotic, and outdated auto shopping process.

“I'm looking to buy a boat and I need a Truck that can tow 3,500 - 5,000 lbs”

My Enthusiast Mode Selections:

AWD
Truck
4000 lbs.
New

“I'm a mom of two and I carpool after school. I'm looking for a midsize SUV with a third row”

My Enthusiast Mode Selections:

6+ Seats
Midsize
SUV

“I want an affordable sports car between $35,000 - $40,000”

My Enthusiast Mode Selections:

Car
$40,000
Compact

“I like to hit the trails on the weekend, but I only know of the Jeep Wrangler. What are some other off roading vehicles?”

My Enthusiast Mode Selections:

AWD
SUV
Truck
Heavy Duty

